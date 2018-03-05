Crime Stoppers searching for person responsible with dumpster fire

The Richmond School Board has postponed the vote for renewing Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.More >>
On Tuesday at 11 a.m., we invite you - our viewers - to our first-ever "On Your Side Digital Dialogue." You'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
Dominion Energy continues their work to restore power in Central Virginia, where thousands were left in the dark after Friday's powerful windstorm.
The Richmond mayor's office is inviting the public to Tuesday's city council meeting, where Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to introduce the 2019 budget.
Investigators say the thieves "pried off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements" from fixtures on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.
