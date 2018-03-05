Crime Stoppers searching for person responsible with dumpster fire

Crime Stoppers is looking for the person who set a dumpster on fire behind an apartment building in the city's Manchester area. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is looking for the person who set a dumpster on fire behind an apartment building in the city's Manchester area.

The fire happened on Feb. 20 in the 700 block of Stockton Street. Richmond fire responded and prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage.

Security cameras captured several images of the suspect, who is described as a black man, is between 40 to 45 years old, and has a gray beard. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, a green t-shirt, and black pants with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

