School teacher found shot to death

An Orange County Public Schools teacher was found dead on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county. When they arrived, they found that John P. Wright, 52, was dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Wright's body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Northern Virginia for an autopsy.

Wright was a science teacher at Locust Grove Middle School.

Orange County Public Schools issued a statement:

Our school community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Wright. We have provided grief counselors for students and staff today and will continue these services as long as needed. Locust Grove Middle School parents will receive a letter this evening regarding this loss as well as information about the support that is being provided for their children. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and to all those who knew him.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Lt. Becky Jones at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.

