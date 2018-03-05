Police need help in solving some crimes

Police still need help in solving some cases. (Source: RNN)

Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights still need the public's help in solving some cases.

Here is a list of cases where police still need help in finding the suspect:

The bicycle-riding suspect who broke into an ABC store in May 2016.

The suspect who stole a locker at the Midlothian Athletic Club in October 2016.

The suspect who was creating fake traveler's checks in March 2016.

Those who have any information on these cases should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. The hotline is anonymous.

Crime Solvers would like for tipster 28150 to please call back.

