Police need help in solving some crimes

Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights still need the public's help in solving some cases.

Here is a list of cases where police still need help in finding the suspect:

  • The bicycle-riding suspect who broke into an ABC store in May 2016.
  • The suspect who stole a locker at the Midlothian Athletic Club in October 2016.
  • The suspect who was creating fake traveler's checks in March 2016.

Those who have any information on these cases should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. The hotline is anonymous.

Crime Solvers would like for tipster 28150 to please call back.

