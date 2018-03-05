Man frustrated with power outages says Dominion 'abandoned' neighborhood

Robert Sadtler has been seen on several street corners. (Source: NBC12)

As hundreds of families are still without power because of the dangerous winds that ripped through Central Virginia on Friday, one man is taking his frustrations straight to South Richmond streets.

Robert Sadtler perched himself at the corner of Stockton Street and Belt Boulevard early Monday morning with a sign that read "Dominion abandoned this neighborhood."

"They were out here for most of the afternoon and before dinner time on Sunday. They left before completing the job," said Sadtler.

Dominion Energy says crews have been working around the clock to get the lights back on, but Sadtler says he saw crews restore power to homes across the street, while he's still in the dark.

He made the rounds to different street corners on Monday morning including on Hull Street near St. Paul's Baptist Church, occasionally getting "a few honks, or wide grins," he said while adjusting his thick gloves.

Sadtler says he's especially frustrated that the estimated restoration time has been repeatedly pushed back.

Dominion's website says some homes won’t have power again until as late 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The website also says this weekend’s windstorm ranks among the top five worst power knock outs in Dominion history, racking in damage almost as severe as a hurricane.

