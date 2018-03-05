Chesterfield police have full weekend of arrests in thefts from vehicles

The Chesterfield Police Department says arrests were made throughout the weekend in vehicles from thefts.More >>
Richmond firefighters came to the rescue of a dog that was stuck in a 30-foot-deep well over the weekend.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
Hanover Fire & EMS arrived to find flames and heavy smoke at a house on Doswell Park Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a situation that led to two juveniles being treated for possible drug overdoses after taking a narcotic, which was in the form of a gummy bear candy, on Friday.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened in the 5100 block of Brookshire Boulevard between Hovis Road and Lawton Road around 11:11 p.m.More >>
