Chesterfield police have full weekend of arrests in thefts from vehicles

Police were on the scene at Greenleigh Mobile Home Park around 3 a.m. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department says arrests were made throughout the weekend in vehicles from thefts.

"We have successfully been able to arrest larceny from auto suspects each night this weekend," Sgt. J.R. Lamb posted to Twitter early Monday. "Thanks to alert residents, proactive officers, and locked cars; a formula for success!"

Lt. Ed Pierpont‏ also posted that a man, Nigel Todd, was one of the people arrested and charged with two counts of entering vehicles, among other charges.

Nigel Todd was arrested for Larceny, 2 counts of entering vehicles, and underage possession of alcohol for his involvement in the larceny from autos this morning @CCPDVa @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/HTRg2SmQGX — Lt.EdPierpont (@LEdpierpont) March 5, 2018

And just before 3 a.m. Monday, Pierpont posted a photo of the police department on the scene of a larceny at the Greenleigh Mobile Home Park.

"One suspect in custody and police know the identity of the second," Pierpont tweeted.

On scene in the Greenleigh Mobile Home Park conducting a larceny from auto investigation. One suspect in custody and police know the identity of the second. @CCPDVa @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/FR253wVI0O — Lt.EdPierpont (@LEdpierpont) March 5, 2018

