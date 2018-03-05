Firefighters rescue dog after 30-foot fall into well

The dog was not injured in the fall. (Source: Brandon Bullock/Facebook)

Richmond firefighters came to the rescue of a dog that was stuck in a 30-foot-deep well over the weekend.

Firefighters set up the result on Friday night in the 1300 block of Coalter Street to rescue the dog.

Crews set up several pieces of equipment in the rescue, including air monitoring equipment.

The dog was not injured in the fall.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12