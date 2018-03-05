Fire engulfs home in Hanover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire engulfs home in Hanover

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS) No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS)
DOSWELL, VA (WWBT) -

No injuries were reported in a house fire in Hanover late Sunday night. 

Hanover Fire & EMS arrived to find flames and heavy smoke at a house on Doswell Park Road around 11 p.m. 

The blaze was marked under control at 12:33 a.m. Monday. 

Hanover Fire & EMS posted to Twitter that no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

