Construction worker dies after being hit by concrete block in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a construction worker died after being hit by a concrete block on Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Glenside Drive as workers were trying to brace a wall.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 2:20 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

