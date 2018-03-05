Construction worker dies after being hit by concrete block in He - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Construction worker dies after being hit by concrete block in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a construction worker died after being hit by a concrete block on Saturday. 

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Glenside Drive as workers were trying to brace a wall. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 2:20 p.m. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

