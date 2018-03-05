Stink strait: New Mexico town battling growing skunk crisis - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stink strait: New Mexico town battling growing skunk crisis

HAGERMAN, N.M. (AP) - Something stinks in one southeastern New Mexico town and residents want police on the case.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports skunk smell is plaguing the town of Hagerman, New Mexico, thanks to a mild winter that is bringing out the smelling mammals early.

Viola Badcock, the owner of Hagerman Township Animal Shelter, says the annoying animals are hanging in town and generally are not healthy. She says their stink appears to be a growing problem.

Hagerman Police Patrolman Adam Chavez says officers are settling up traps around town and in nearby Lake Arthur and Dexter.

Chavez says healthy skunks caught in traps will be relocated on the east side of town near a river.

___

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:32 AM EST2018-03-04 06:32:33 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-03-05 13:08:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, and the winner is expected in Nome about nine days later.

    More >>

    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, and the winner is expected in Nome about nine days later.

    More >>

  • Health of world's last male northern white rhino in decline

    Health of world's last male northern white rhino in decline

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-03-01 10:49:31 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 3:13 AM EST2018-03-05 08:13:56 GMT
    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)
    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)

    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods.

    More >>

    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods.

    More >>

  • Dog suffocates after head gets stuck in chip bag

    Dog suffocates after head gets stuck in chip bag

    Monday, March 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-03-05 07:36:24 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-03-05 07:36:24 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/Christina Young/KTRK/CNN)(Source: Facebook/Christina Young/KTRK/CNN)

    The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.

    More >>

    The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly