FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Watch for icy spots on roads Tuesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include additional counties in central VA until 7pm Monday night.

Henrico, eastern Hanover, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Brunswick, Greensville, New Kent, Charles City, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties are included in the new advisory, where up to 2 inches of snow accumulation will be likely. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially south of Richmond. Visibilities have greatly reduced in these areas with heavy wet snow during the Monday evening commute. Most all of this accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, but some slushy accumulation will be possible in some areas.

Some snow covered roads will be possible as well as parking lots, bridges and overpasses. Use extra caution during Monday evening's commute and during the evening hours.

The heaviest amounts of snow will be in the Winter Storm Warning area over western and southwestern Virginia. 3"-6" of snow will be possible here with isolated amounts up to 8" in the highest elevations:

All precipitation will move out Monday evening.

Bottom line RVA:

Monday Night: Wet snow ends during the evening, temperatures fall below freezing overnight with some icy spots possible overnight into Tuesday morning's commute. Use extra caution on the roads.

Stay tuned as we continue to track this storm.

