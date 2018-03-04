FIRST ALERT: 2 storms to impact eastern U.S.; Richmond could see snow

March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England. Power crews are still working hard to restore power to thousands of customers still in the dark from the damage caused by powerful winds.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern is expected to remain quite active over the next week with the potential for two more Nor'Easters between Tuesday and the end of next weekend. The first system is expected to develop by Tuesday night and Wednesday and although not as a big a wind maker as this past storm, it is likely to produce another round of heavy snow in the northeast.

In fact, the bigger cities that saw mainly rain out of the last event are going to be colder this go around and more likely to see snow. Right, now, the NYC forecast is for 6" of snow, late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Here in Central Virginia, we are likely to see mainly just some rain showers on Tuesday into Wednesday. It may be just cold enough to allow a few wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain, especially Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at the European Model forecast for Wednesday evening showing the storm intensifying offshore and producing some heavy snow in many parts of New England. While it will become breezy around here, the strongest winds are expected to be closer to the center of the storm up in the Northeastern U.S.:

Yet another storm is expected to develop by next weekend! The exact track and strength of the storm are details that are far from certain at this point, however, the long range computer guidance is in agreement that a significant storm is likely to develop.

Here is a look at the European Model forecast for Monday midday showing low pressure tracking through Virginia bringing a large area of snow (although temperatures would be borderline). The American (GFS) Model is on board as well

This is a storm we'll have to watch closely during the week! It's really hard to accumulate snow in Richmond during the day in March, but we'll keep watching it closely!

