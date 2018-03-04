Police search for NFL's Aldon Smith in domestic abuse case - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for NFL's Aldon Smith in domestic abuse case

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File). FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders' Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland , Calif. Police are searching for suspended Smith, who is suspected of d... (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File). FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders' Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland , Calif. Police are searching for suspended Smith, who is suspected of d...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Police were searching for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith, who authorities said Sunday is suspected of domestic violence.

Someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a San Francisco police spokesman said. He added Smith fled the San Francisco home before officers arrived.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Andraychak said investigators are asking for the public's help finding him.

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges of drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles among other charges since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2011 in the first round. The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving in four years.

The Raiders signed him in 2015 and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations. The 28-year-old's application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April

    ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:40 AM EST2018-03-05 06:40:39 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-03-05 14:43:33 GMT
    ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.More >>
    ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.More >>

  • Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-05 03:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:41 AM EST2018-03-05 14:41:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

    Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."

    More >>

    Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."

    More >>

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:50 AM EST2018-03-05 08:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:40 AM EST2018-03-05 14:40:53 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly