Police: Teen wanted for making threats at high school

Barbra Streisand cloned her dog twice

Barbra Streisand cloned her dog twice

Drunk rider takes uber from WV to NJ

Drunk rider takes uber from WV to NJ

Dad and daughter's cookie video goes viral

Dad and daughter's cookie video goes viral

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

Highlights from the Oscars

Highlights from the Oscars

Police are searching for an 18-year-old, who they say threatened Fairfax High School.

Officers say Ishmael Harrison made threats on social media back on Feb. 21. He reportedly threatened to hurt people on school property.

Police also say he was in possession of child porn.

Harrison is described as a black man who is 5-feet-7-inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Harrison drives a black 2002 Acura two-door with Virginia plates VYZ-8467.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Fairfax police at (703) 385-7924.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12