Poll: Tooth Fairy payouts are going down

The Tooth Fairy may be tightening her money bag, according to a recent poll sponsored by Delta Dental.

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll shows an 11 percent cash payout decrease from 2016. The poll has previously served as a good indicator of the economy's overall direction for 12 of the past 14 years.

Despite the average price of a tooth went down, the Tooth Fairy still paid $271 million for lost teeth across the country, according to a poll.

"Those looking under their pillow for their first lost-tooth payout took far less of a hit, receiving an average $5.70 per tooth, only a minor drop from 2016 which saw a $5.72 payout," the poll said.

"No matter how generous the Tooth Fairy decides to be, a visit from the Tooth Fairy is a great way to teach children good oral health habits at an early age," said Chris Pyle, vice-president of marketing and government relations for Delta Dental of Virginia. "What better time to reinforce oral health messages than during the anticipation of a visit from the Tooth Fairy?”

The Tooth Fairy's cash gift dropped to an average of $4.13.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 13 and Dec. 28, 2017, and polled 1,007 parents who have children between the ages of six and 12. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent.

