Students celebrate after historic wins at VUU

The men's and women's Virginia Union University basketball teams each won their conference tournament, which is only the fifth time that's ever happened.

"The spirit at Virginia Union is awesome. It's unexplainable. I'm just lost for words," said Tylin Lyle, a junior at VUU.

Right now, no school knows that more than Virginia Union University with both the men and women's basketball team are coming home with the trophy.

"I was just super excited. First, I heard that the girls won. I saw that via social media, but then I received a text message saying that the boys won and I was just like ecstatic. I was just like, wow this is crazy that both boys and girls won - that's going to put our school on the map," said Nyla J. Thornton, a graduating senior at VUU.

For the Lady Panthers, this win was business as usual. The women's team blew past Bowie State University Bulldogs by 16 points. To make the win even sweeter, it's the program's 500th win all time and second conference tournament title in a row.

But on the men's side, the victory is even sweeter. They dominated Johnson C. Smith University Saturday night with a final score 82-52. It's their first CIAA title since 2006.

But even after a 12-year drought, the Panthers most loyal fans say they knew victory was coming.

"I mean, we knew it was going to happen. We always have faith in our school. We always have faith in the Panthers. They blew them out by 30. We knew it was going to happen," said Daequan Porteous, a graduate student at VUU.

With the pair victories, Virginia Union is now the fifth team since 1975 to have both the men's and women's teams to claim the title in the same year.

"I have a really close relationship with the women's basketball team, so it was just like - I felt like I was there! I felt like that was my win as well, not just as a student!" said Thornton.

Their students couldn't be prouder.

"You know this is by far one of the best HBCUs, and I'm glad that the boys showed out and proved that we are one of the best. The girls, again, doing what they have to do, you know what I'm saying, taking over," said one student.

"Go Panthers," said Thornton.

