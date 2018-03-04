Students celebrate after historic wins at VUU - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Students celebrate after historic wins at VUU

VUU men's and women's basketball teams win their conference tournaments. (Source: VUU) VUU men's and women's basketball teams win their conference tournaments. (Source: VUU)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The men's and women's Virginia Union University basketball teams each won their conference tournament, which is only the fifth time that's ever happened.

"The spirit at Virginia Union is awesome. It's unexplainable. I'm just lost for words," said Tylin Lyle, a junior at VUU.

Right now, no school knows that more than Virginia Union University with both the men and women's basketball team are coming home with the trophy.

"I was just super excited. First, I heard that the girls won. I saw that via social media, but then I received a text message saying that the boys won and I was just like ecstatic. I was just like, wow this is crazy that both boys and girls won - that's going to put our school on the map," said Nyla J. Thornton, a graduating senior at VUU.

For the Lady Panthers, this win was business as usual. The women's team blew past Bowie State University Bulldogs by 16 points. To make the win even sweeter, it's the program's 500th win all time and second conference tournament title in a row.

But on the men's side, the victory is even sweeter. They dominated Johnson C. Smith University Saturday night with a final score 82-52. It's their first CIAA title since 2006. 

But even after a 12-year drought, the Panthers most loyal fans say they knew victory was coming.

"I mean, we knew it was going to happen. We always have faith in our school. We always have faith in the Panthers. They blew them out by 30. We knew it was going to happen," said Daequan Porteous, a graduate student at VUU. 

With the pair victories, Virginia Union is now the fifth team since 1975 to have both the men's and women's teams to claim the title in the same year.

"I have a really close relationship with the women's basketball team, so it was just like - I felt like I was there! I felt like that was my win as well, not just as a student!" said Thornton.

Their students couldn't be prouder.

"You know this is by far one of the best HBCUs, and I'm glad that the boys showed out and proved that we are one of the best. The girls, again, doing what they have to do, you know what I'm saying, taking over," said one student. 

"Go Panthers," said Thornton.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-04 05:26:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-04 06:39:15 GMT

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-03-05 01:31:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-03-05 01:40:25 GMT
    (Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)(Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

  • Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-04 17:52:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-05 01:16:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly