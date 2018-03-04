Deputies recover body believed to be one of the missing duck hun - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deputies recover body believed to be one of the missing duck hunters

Austin Savage (Source: WVEC) Austin Savage (Source: WVEC)
SMITHFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Isle of Wight deputies recovered a body along the James River on Sunday afternoon, according to WAVY.

Officials told WAVY a call came in around 3 p.m. near Tyles Beach. 

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the body is being transported to the medical examiner's office.

The father of Austin Savage, who was one of the duck hunters that went missing in the James River in January, says he believes the body may be his son.

Both duck hunters who disappeared during a January storm have ties to Varina.

