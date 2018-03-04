Cause of death released for missing duck hunter

A jury trial against a former Chesterfield Sheriff's deputy charged in a sexual assault case in Charlottesville is underway.More >>
A jury trial against a former Chesterfield Sheriff's deputy charged in a sexual assault case in Charlottesville is underway.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond School Board has postponed the vote for renewing Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.More >>
The Richmond School Board has postponed the vote for renewing Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.More >>
On Tuesday at 11 a.m., we invite you - our viewers - to our first-ever "On Your Side Digital Dialogue." You'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.More >>
On Tuesday at 11 a.m., we invite you - our viewers - to our first-ever "On Your Side Digital Dialogue." You'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>