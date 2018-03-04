Cause of death released for missing duck hunter

Isle of Wight deputies recovered a body along the James River on Sunday afternoon that has been identified as one of the duck hunters who went missing in January.

Lee Walker, a spokesman for Virginia's Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, said Monday in an email that the body belongs to Brian Austin Savage.

The cause of death was drowning. The 20-year-old Savage lived in Henrico County.

The Daily Press reported that the body was discovered about 3 p.m. Sunday in the Rushmere area of Isle of Wight County. T

On Jan. 3, Savage and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart had set out several miles north of there, near Jamestown Island. They were last seen leaving the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a 16-foot jon boat. The boat was later found overturned.

