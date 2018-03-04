Body found in James River, possibly of second missing duck hunter

Months after two duck hunters went missing on the James River, it appears both bodies have now been found.

Crews recovered a body from the James River in James City County on March 9, less than a week after another body was recovered in Isle of Wight County.

Austin Savage and Kyle Englehart disappeared during a winter storm in January. Both men had ties to the Varina area.

Savage's body was found on March 4 around 3 p.m. in the Rushmere area of Isle of Wight County. The cause of death was drowning.

The body found in James City County has been sent to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

On Jan. 3, Savage and Englehart set out from the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a 16-foot boat. The boat was later found overturned. The trip happened during frigid temperatures when five to 10 inches of snow began blanketing the region.

