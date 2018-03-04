Chesterfield Schools looking to hire bus drivers

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for bus drivers.

The fair will be held on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Courthouse Library, located at 325 Courthouse Road.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield bus driver is $14.27, and the school system says they will train and pay approved bus driver applicants to earn a Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

Once applicants complete the training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Those who are interested in applying must be at least 21 years old with three years of driving experience, a driving record that must not reflect more than negative three points within the last 36 months, no DMV history of reckless driving or DUIs within the past five years, and no criminal history of felonies or Child Protective Service cases.

Click here to apply. Applicants can then search for "school bus driver" to access the application.

Applicants must bring their driver's license to the job fair. Those who have lived out of state within the last five years must supply a driving record from the state they used to live in.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12