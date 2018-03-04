Forestry firefighters respond to 127 fires across the state - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Forestry firefighters respond to 127 fires across the state

Friday's high winds caused several fires across the state.

Since Friday, Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) firefighters responded to 127 fires that covered about 690 acres across the state. Forestry crews say the largest fire covered more than 302 acres.

Crews have protected at least 78 homes with an estimated total value of more than $12 million.

“This high-risk season is made even more serious by the extreme weather conditions we’ve seen these past few days,” said John Miller, VDOF director of fire and emergency response. “It’s important for people to be more aware of this elevated fire risk and to take more precautions than they otherwise might.”

Crews responded to fires in the counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell, Caroline, Charles City, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Clark, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Floyd, Fluvanna, Frederick, Gloucester, Green, Greensville, Halifax, Hanover, Henry, James City, King & Queen, King William, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, New Kent, Nottoway, Orange, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Pittsylvania,  Powhatan, Pulaski, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford,  Warren, Westmorland and Wythe.

Spring wildfire season began on Feb. 15, and officials say it is important for people to follow the 4 p.m. burning law - which prohibits open burning between 4 p.m. and midnight each day through April 30.

