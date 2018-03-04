ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket released - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket released

Source: ACC
(WWBT) -

The bracket for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men's Basketball Tournament has been released.

Seventh seed Virginia Tech will face Notre Dame or Pitt on Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The Hokies will receive a single bye into Wednesday's second round, along with NC State, North Carolina, Florida State, and Louisville.

The winners from those games will face the top seeds in the tournament on Thursday.

Virginia, the number 1 seed, will face the winner of Louisville and Florida State on Thursday at 12 p.m. The Cavaliers will receive a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, along with Duke, Miami, and Clemson.

The ACC Tournament will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

  • No. 1 Virginia cruises past Pitt, secures outright ACC title

    No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments

    Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.

  • Hardy embracing fresh start with Roughriders

    Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.

