ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket released

The bracket for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men's Basketball Tournament has been released.

Seventh seed Virginia Tech will face Notre Dame or Pitt on Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The Hokies will receive a single bye into Wednesday's second round, along with NC State, North Carolina, Florida State, and Louisville.

The winners from those games will face the top seeds in the tournament on Thursday.

Virginia, the number 1 seed, will face the winner of Louisville and Florida State on Thursday at 12 p.m. The Cavaliers will receive a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, along with Duke, Miami, and Clemson.

The ACC Tournament will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12