Person charged with DUI following Chesterfield accident

One person was charged with driving under the influence after a crash shut down Jessup Road in Chesterfield on Saturday.

The multi-vehicle accident happened in the 5900 block, not too far from Turner Road.

Police say two people were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Jessup Road reopened around 11:30 p.m.

