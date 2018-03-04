No. 5 seed George Washington gets A-10's NCAA tourney bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No. 5 seed George Washington gets A-10's NCAA tourney bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Brianna Cummings, the Atlantic 10 Tournament's most outstanding player, scored 17 points to help No. 5 seed George Washington win its seventh A-10 title with a 65-49 victory over sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's on Sunday for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

George Washington (19-13) won its third conference tournament championship in the past four years - the first under second-year coach Jennifer Rizzotti.

Kelli Prange, the A-10's sixth woman of the year, added 14 points for George Washington. Kelsi Mahoney scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance, the last on a baseline shot to extend GW's lead to 55-41. Freshman Neila Luma chipped in 10 points.

Amanda Fioravanti led Saint Joseph's (18-14) with 12 points. Chelsea Woods, averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game, was limited with four fouls and finished with eight points. The Hawks were playing in their first title game since 2013.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

