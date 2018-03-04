No. 5 seed George Washington gets A-10's NCAA tourney bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Brianna Cummings, the Atlantic 10 Tournament's most outstanding player, scored 17 points to help No. 5 seed George Washington win its seventh A-10 title with a 65-49 victory over sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's on Sunday for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
George Washington (19-13) won its third conference tournament championship in the past four years - the first under second-year coach Jennifer Rizzotti.
Kelli Prange, the A-10's sixth woman of the year, added 14 points for George Washington. Kelsi Mahoney scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance, the last on a baseline shot to extend GW's lead to 55-41. Freshman Neila Luma chipped in 10 points.
Amanda Fioravanti led Saint Joseph's (18-14) with 12 points. Chelsea Woods, averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game, was limited with four fouls and finished with eight points. The Hawks were playing in their first title game since 2013.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>