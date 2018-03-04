No. 5 seed George Washington gets A-10's NCAA tourney bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Brianna Cummings, the Atlantic 10 Tournament's most outstanding player, scored 17 points to help No. 5 seed George Washington win its seventh A-10 title with a 65-49 victory over sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's on Sunday for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

George Washington (19-13) won its third conference tournament championship in the past four years - the first under second-year coach Jennifer Rizzotti.

Kelli Prange, the A-10's sixth woman of the year, added 14 points for George Washington. Kelsi Mahoney scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance, the last on a baseline shot to extend GW's lead to 55-41. Freshman Neila Luma chipped in 10 points.

Amanda Fioravanti led Saint Joseph's (18-14) with 12 points. Chelsea Woods, averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game, was limited with four fouls and finished with eight points. The Hawks were playing in their first title game since 2013.

