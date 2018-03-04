Atlantic 10 releases bracket for men's basketball tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Atlantic 10 releases bracket for men's basketball tournament

Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship (Source: Atlantic 10) Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship (Source: Atlantic 10)
(WWBT) -

The Atlantic 10 released the bracket on Sunday for the conference's men's basketball tournament.

VCU is the 8th seed and will play Dayton on Thursday, March 8 at 12 p.m. Richmond, the 7th seed, will also be playing on Thursday, but they will battle it out against Duquesne at 6 p.m.

Both games can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Here is the seeding list:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. St. Bonaventure
  3. Davidson
  4. St. Joseph's
  5. George Mason
  6. St. Louis
  7. Richmond
  8. VCU
  9. Dayton
  10. Duquesne
  11. George Washington
  12. La Salle
  13. Massachusetts
  14. Fordham

The championship game will be played on March 11 at 1 p.m., just ahead of Selection Sunday.

The Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Tournament will be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Virginia cruises past Pitt, secures outright ACC title

    No. 1 Virginia cruises past Pitt, secures outright ACC title

    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-02-25 10:50:06 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

    More >>

    Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.

    More >>

  • NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments

    NBC12 Basketball Central- High school state tournaments

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-03-02 05:28:10 GMT

    Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.

    More >>

    Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.

    More >>

  • Hardy embracing fresh start with Roughriders

    Hardy embracing fresh start with Roughriders

    Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.

    More >>

    Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly