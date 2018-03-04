Atlantic 10 releases bracket for men's basketball tournament

The Atlantic 10 released the bracket on Sunday for the conference's men's basketball tournament.

VCU is the 8th seed and will play Dayton on Thursday, March 8 at 12 p.m. Richmond, the 7th seed, will also be playing on Thursday, but they will battle it out against Duquesne at 6 p.m.

Both games can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Here is the seeding list:

Rhode Island St. Bonaventure Davidson St. Joseph's George Mason St. Louis Richmond VCU Dayton Duquesne George Washington La Salle Massachusetts Fordham

The championship game will be played on March 11 at 1 p.m., just ahead of Selection Sunday.

The Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Tournament will be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12