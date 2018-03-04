Virginia police still trying to solve woman's 1996 murder - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia police still trying to solve woman's 1996 murder

Alicia Showalter Reynolds (Source: Virginia State Police) Alicia Showalter Reynolds (Source: Virginia State Police)

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are still trying to solve the 1996 homicide of a 25-year-old woman.

They said in a statement Sunday that they welcome information regarding the disappearance and murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds.

Reynolds was driving from Baltimore to Charlottesville, Virginia, in a Mercury Tracer. She was last seen alive March 2, 1996, driving on a rural stretch of Route 29 outside Culpeper, Virginia, which is about 90 minutes southwest of Washington, D.C.

A witness saw her car parked on the shoulder. A white man with light brown hair who was between the ages of 35 and 45 had pulled up in a dark-colored pickup. Her body was found two months later.

After that, several women reported a man stopping them, or attempting to stop them, on Route 29.

