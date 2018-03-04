More than 35 people displaced after roof blows off apartment building

The Gloucester United Emergency Shelter Team (GUEST) has opened their doors to help more than 35 people displaced from their apartment building in Northumberland County due to storm damage.

Sixteen people were displaced on were displaced on Friday, and at least 19 people were displaced on Saturday, the executive director told NBC12.

In a Facebook post, GUEST says they were contacted by the Northumberland County Department of Social Services and Northumberland County administrators to help the adults and children, who are as young as 10 years old.

According to WAVY, this comes after the roof of the Callao Apartments was ripped off due to Friday's high winds.

GUEST says the people who were displaced were only allowed to leave with the clothes they were wearing. The organization says it will help them with the process of finding a place to stay beginning on Monday.

"Our host site facilities and Day Shelter‘s are seeking help with food, funding, clothes, and other resources to help these individuals return home to a safe place in a timely manner," GUEST said on Facebook.

GUEST is currently over capacity, and therefore, the organization's day and night shelter operations have been moved to Newington Baptist Church, located at 6169 Main Street in Gloucester.

GUEST said they need volunteers to help wash laundry due to the increase in residents. Those who would like to help can call Kristie at 804-694-0509.

