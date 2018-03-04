More than 35 people displaced after roof blows off apartment building

West Virginia teachers say they aren't going to return to the classroom until lawmakers approve the 5 percent raise they negotiated with the governor.More >>
West Virginia teachers say they aren't going to return to the classroom until lawmakers approve the 5 percent raise they negotiated with the governor.More >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Carlik Jones made a long 3-pointer at the buzzer and Radford beat Liberty 55-52 on Sunday in the Big South Conference championship, earning the Highlanders their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2009.More >>
Carlik Jones made a long 3-pointer at the buzzer and Radford beat Liberty 55-52 on Sunday in the Big South Conference championship, earning the Highlanders their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2009.More >>
Friday's high winds caused several fires across the state.More >>
Friday's high winds caused several fires across the state.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>