Police need help finding missing man

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Officers say Clarence Lee Lawhorn, 51, went missing after he was last heard from around 10:30 p.m. on March 3. He may be in the Gainesville area of Prince William County.

Lawhorn is described as a white man, 5-feet-8-inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need help, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with any information on Lawhorn's whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

