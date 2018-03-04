Three dogs killed in house fire

Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power on Friday morning after high winds rolled through the area.More >>
Friday's high winds caused several fires across the state.More >>
Friday's high winds caused several fires across the state.More >>
Winds are impacting travel across Central Virginia and the East Coast.More >>
Winds are impacting travel across Central Virginia and the East Coast.More >>
Virginia State Police are still trying to solve the 1996 homicide of a 25-year-old woman.More >>
Virginia State Police are still trying to solve the 1996 homicide of a 25-year-old woman.More >>
Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Caroline County on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Caroline County on Saturday afternoon.More >>