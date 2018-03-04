Three dogs killed in house fire

Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Caroline County on Saturday afternoon.

The house fire happened at a two-story home in the 3300 block of Goose Hill Road around 3:10 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the family of eight, which consists of three small children. Their dogs did not make it out of the home.

A firefighter slipped going into the home, but officials say he is okay. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12