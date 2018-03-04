VUU men's and women's basketball teams win CIAA Championship

Congratulations to the Virginia Union men's and women's basketball teams for both winning the CIAA Championship.

The men's team defeated Johnson C. Smith 82-52 late Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Panthers crushed Bowie State 73-57.

The titles will likely earn the team the right to host the Atlantic Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament next week. The women's bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Virginia Union women's basketball team will be gathering in Wall Auditorium of Ellison Hall to watch the NCAA Women's Basketball Division II Selection Show at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The men's selection show begins at 10:30 p.m. and will determine where the team will be playing in the regional.

Click here to watch the selection show.

