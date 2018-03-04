Senior alert canceled after missing elderly woman found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senior alert canceled after missing elderly woman found safe

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police have canceled a senior alert for a missing Baltimore County woman.

State police said 68-year-old Alice Mae Sharif was safely located. She was last seen near the Richmond area around 8:20 p.m. on March 3.

Police believed she was in danger.

