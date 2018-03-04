Public TV worth paying for: Swiss voters nix bid to end fees

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) - Swiss voters on Sunday handily rejected a proposal brought by free-market advocates to end mandatory fees to finance publicly supported TV and radio programming, a result that brought a sigh of relief to Europe's state-backed broadcasters.
Final figures indicated that 71 percent of participating Swiss voters rejected the "No Billag" initiative, which was named for the company that collects the TV and radio license fees and championed by far-right populists.
It was one of many referendums held under Switzerland's form of direct democracy.
A "yes" would have ended fees of about 450 francs ($480) per year that are levied on Swiss households. Large businesses also are required to pay.
Far-right populists had sought an end to the fees, arguing that publicly supported broadcasters have an overly dominant position in Swiss media and more competition was needed. They insisted the state-backed broadcasters should rely more on advertising or charge audiences for specific programs, movies and musical offerings.
Fee proponents countered that the Swiss should support domestic broadcasters and programming, particularly in a country with a high cost of living and four official languages - German, French, Italian and Romansh. They also worried that Swiss distinctiveness would be swallowed up by giving broadcasters in neighboring countries a big entrée into the Swiss market.
The vote was a particular threat for SRG SSR, the country's association of publicly supported broadcasters, which gets some 1.2 billion francs and 75 percent of its budget from the licensing fees each year. The funds go to support nearly three dozen regional TV and radio networks.
The umbrella group and its director-general, Gilles Marchand, immediately promised reforms at what some critics call a bloated organization. He announced budget reductions and plans to streamline the association and to reinvest 100 million francs. The household license fee already is set to fall to 365 francs per year in 2019.
Only a few months ago, polls suggested the initiative would pass. SRG SSR executives and defenders of public broadcasting mounted a powerful media blitz to change voters' minds.
The head of German public broadcaster ZDF, Thomas Bellut, hailed the outcome, saying Sunday that "the Swiss have sent a signal and made clear how important public broadcasters are for a pluralistic society."
In Germany, where households are generally required to pay 210 euros ($260) a year, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party has campaigned to abolish the fee, while accusing public broadcasters of being overfunded and spreading government propaganda.
Outside a Geneva polling station, voter Stephen Perrig, a 55-year-old neurologist, said paying fees for good programming was "like in health: If you want quality, you have to pay."
___
Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.More >>
The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.More >>
Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More >>
Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>