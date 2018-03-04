Swiss voters reject plan to end mandatory TV fees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Swiss voters reject plan to end mandatory TV fees

GENEVA (AP) - Official results show that Swiss voters have handily rejected a proposal brought by free-market advocates to end mandatory fees to finance publicly supported TV and radio programming.

State-backed broadcaster RTS says a minimum number of Swiss cantons, or regions, turned down the "No Billag" referendum on Sunday, spelling the end of the measure championed by far-right populists and named for the company that collects the fees.

A "yes" would have ended TV license fees of about 450 francs ($480) per year.

The vote had been widely watched by broadcasters across Europe.

The head of German public broadcaster ZDF, Thomas Bellut, hailed the outcome, saying "the Swiss have sent a signal and made clear how important public broadcasters are for a pluralistic society."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A year later, the Oscars return to the scene of the flub

    A year later, the Oscars return to the scene of the flub

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-03-04 07:19:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:00 AM EST2018-03-04 14:00:13 GMT

    The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

    More >>

    The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

    More >>

  • Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-03 09:09:25 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:41 AM EST2018-03-04 11:41:28 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>

  • Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 AM EST2018-03-03 12:29:29 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:41 AM EST2018-03-04 11:41:22 GMT
    (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly