Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Landstown 49, James River-Midlothian 31

Langley 47, Woodbridge 46

T.C. Williams 50, George Marshall 27

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Freedom (South Riding) 78, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32

Princess Anne 73, Lloyd Bird 49

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Loudoun Valley 59, Carroll County 58, OT

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 53, Martinsville 34

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 55, Galax 46

Stonewall Jackson 36, Lancaster 26

Surry County 56, Appomattox Regional 16

VISAA Division III=

Championship=

Carlisle 35, Timberlake Christian 31

VISAA Division II=

Championship=

Miller School 43, Highland-Warrenton 35

VISAA Division II=

Semifinal=

Highland-Warrenton 53, Seton School 39

Miller School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 28

VISAA Division I=

Championship=

Paul VI 51, Bishop Ireton 50

VISAA Division I=

Semifinal=

Bishop Ireton 52, St. Annes-Belfield 25

Paul VI 53, Bishop O'Connell 35

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Battlefield 68, Hayfield 61

Frank Cox 53, Franklin County 50

South County 41, James Madison 40

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Highland Springs 63, Salem-Va. Beach 57

Wakefield 68, Harrisonburg 49

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Taylor 77, Monacan 58

Loudoun Valley 69, E.C. Glass 47

VHSL Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

John Marshall 77, Phoebus 74

Western Albemarle 46, Hidden Valley 44

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Graham 49, Martinsville 30

Woodstock Central 59, Goochland 48

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 89, Covington 43

Lancaster 69, Riverheads 49

Northumberland 86, Cumberland 66

VISAA Division III=

Championship=

Christ Chapel Academy 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 65

VISAA Division II=

Championship=

Miller School 82, Blue Ridge 64

VISAA Division I=

Championship=

Paul VI 58, Bishop O'Connell 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

