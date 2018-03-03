Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Landstown 49, James River-Midlothian 31
Langley 47, Woodbridge 46
T.C. Williams 50, George Marshall 27
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Freedom (South Riding) 78, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32
Princess Anne 73, Lloyd Bird 49
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Loudoun Valley 59, Carroll County 58, OT
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 53, Martinsville 34
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 55, Galax 46
Stonewall Jackson 36, Lancaster 26
Surry County 56, Appomattox Regional 16
VISAA Division III=
Championship=
Carlisle 35, Timberlake Christian 31
VISAA Division II=
Championship=
Miller School 43, Highland-Warrenton 35
VISAA Division II=
Semifinal=
Highland-Warrenton 53, Seton School 39
Miller School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 28
VISAA Division I=
Championship=
Paul VI 51, Bishop Ireton 50
VISAA Division I=
Semifinal=
Bishop Ireton 52, St. Annes-Belfield 25
Paul VI 53, Bishop O'Connell 35
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Battlefield 68, Hayfield 61
Frank Cox 53, Franklin County 50
South County 41, James Madison 40
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Highland Springs 63, Salem-Va. Beach 57
Wakefield 68, Harrisonburg 49
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Taylor 77, Monacan 58
Loudoun Valley 69, E.C. Glass 47
VHSL Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
John Marshall 77, Phoebus 74
Western Albemarle 46, Hidden Valley 44
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Graham 49, Martinsville 30
Woodstock Central 59, Goochland 48
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 89, Covington 43
Lancaster 69, Riverheads 49
Northumberland 86, Cumberland 66
VISAA Division III=
Championship=
Christ Chapel Academy 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 65
VISAA Division II=
Championship=
Miller School 82, Blue Ridge 64
VISAA Division I=
Championship=
Paul VI 58, Bishop O'Connell 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
