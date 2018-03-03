Richmond cruises to 93-79 win over George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Nick Sherod scored 25 points with 9-for-16 shooting and De'Monte Buckingham got 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Richmond past George Mason 93-79 on Saturday night.
Grant Golden added 22 points and eight rebounds, Khwan Fore had 14 points and Jacob Gilyard scored 11 for Richmond, which shot 63 percent, including 10 for 18 from 3-point range.
The Spiders (11-19, 9-9 Atlantic 10) broke away midway through the opening half with a 12-0 run to make it 24-12 and protected it the rest of the way, taking a 45-32 advantage into the break. Fore, Golden and Sherod each had 3-pointers in the breakaway run.
In the second half, George Mason (15-16, 9-9) twice closed to within four points, 56-52 on Otis Livingston's 3-pointer and then 58-54 on Jaire Grayer's tip-in. Richmond dug in and Gilyard's third 3-pointer of the game pushed the advantage to 78-66 with 4:28 remaining and the Spiders led by double figures the rest of the way.
Livingston finished with 21 points for George Mason and Greg Calixte, AJ Wilson and Javon Greene had 10 points apiece.
