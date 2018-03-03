Old Dominion routs Florida International 79-53 in finale

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Ahmad Caver scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and eight assists and Old Dominion routed Florida International 79-53 on Saturday in the Conference USA regular-season finale for both teams.
Trey Porter scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had three steals for the Monarchs (24-6, 15-3), who entered tied with Western Kentucky for second place and had already clinched a first-round bye in the 2018 C-USA Tournament. ODU has won eight of its last nine.
Brandan Stith had 11 rebounds and B.J. Stith scored 14 points, including a go-ahead jumper amid a 17-0 first-half run that the Monarchs rode to a 41-29 halftime lead.
Brandan Stith's layup capped a 14-2 run for a 55-33 ODU lead and the Monarchs led by 33 on his layup with 7:41 to go.
Old Dominion shot 56.4 percent from the field and scored 30 points off of 14 FIU turnovers
Eric Lockett scored 15 points and Josh Stamps added 13 for the Golden Panthers (14-17, 8-10), who entered in seventh place and saw their three-game win streak end.
