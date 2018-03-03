Two pets die in house fire

Two pets have died in a Henrico house fire.

Henrico firefighters were called to the 5800 block of East Rois Road in the county's Northside around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Crews went into the home to fight the fire, but fire officials say they were forced out for a few minutes due to the extreme conditions.

Firefighters went back into the home and brought the fire under control. No firefighters or residents were injured, but two family pets - a cat and a guinea pig - lost their lives.

Officials are investigating.

