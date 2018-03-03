Violent winds topple trees, damage homes in Central VA

Families in Central Virginia are sifting through damage after violent winds toppled trees and damaged several homes. Friday's weather conditions also claimed two lives.
"Around 2 o'clock in the morning, my husband woke me up to say that he heard a loud crash," said Renee Moore.
That loud crash was the sound of a tree smashing into Moore's neighbor's home just two doors down. The downed tree fell on top of 6-year-old Anthony Hamilton. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Anthony Hamilton died Friday after a tree fell onto his home. (Source: Family photo)
The heavy winds were the cause of a second death in James City County where police say a man was killed after an oak tree fell on a truck Friday afternoon.
In Hanover, four children were inside their home after a tree fell on it.
A large tree fell on a home in Hanover County. (Source: Hanover County Fire-EMS)
Fire and EMS crews were able to get the children out safely back to their parents.
Downed power lines from Friday's storms also caused brush fires throughout the city, making it difficult for fire crews to fight them all.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spent Friday clearing debris and power lines from the roads.
"Our crews spent the day responding to weather-related phone calls - any requests that came in from citizens and anything that our crews actually noticed along the roadways, any fallen trees or downed power lines - they worked hard to put out any signage to redirect traffic and to make sure those roads cleared as quickly as possible," said Bethany Glover with VDOT.
Heavy winds were still present Saturday, but VDOT says most of the roads were still clear from Friday's cleanup.
"Today, I think that we're still excepting calls for anybody that might see any debris in the roadways, and we'll try to address it as quickly as we can," said Glover.
If you see debris in the roadway or downed power lines, make sure to reach out to 511 through their mobile app. Click here to download the app and scroll to the bottom of the page where it says "511 Smartphone Application."
