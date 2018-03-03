Hall's 17 lead No. 1 Virginia past Irish, 62-57

No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>