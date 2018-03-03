Tillmans' 18 points, 13 boards power VCU past Fordham, 83-58

NEW YORK (AP) - Justin Tillman posted his 16th double-double of the season and VCU closed out its regular season the same way it started the Atlantic 10 season, with a win over Fordham - this one an 83-58 victory Saturday afternoon.
With the win, VCU finishes in the middle of a muddled field where they could land as high as the No. 5 tournament seed or as low as the No. 8 seed.
Tillman has the most double-doubles since Bernard Hopkins posted 18 in 1995-96. Tillman came into the final game of the regular season looking to become the first A-10 player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game since the 2002-03 season, and he accomplished half that feat. He came in averaging 19.8 points per game, but managed just 18 against the Rams. He entered the game averaging 10.6 rebounds per game and pulled down 13 in the finale.
VCU (17-14, 9-9), which opened the conference season by beating Fordham, built an 11-point lead by intermission and pulled away over the final 20 minutes to complete the season sweep.
Sean Mobley added 16 points and De'Riante Jenkins contributed 14.
Joseph Chartouny scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Fordham (9-21, 4-14). Prokop Slanina and Will Tavares added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>
Mike'l Simms scored a career-high 20 points and Justin Tillman notched another double-double, but VCU blew an eleven point lead in the final five minutes, falling to George Mason, 81-80, on Senior Night. Ian Boyd's late tip-in with less than a second left served as the eventual game-winner.More >>