Man arrested, charged in fatal Petersburg shooting

A man has been arrested and charged after Petersburg police say he killed another man early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 1025 South Crater Road for a shooting around 7:34 a.m. Police arrived on the scene and found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. He has been identified as Dwayne E. Parson, 47, of Colonial Heights.

Deandre A. Tucker, 33, of Petersburg, was arrested in connection with Parson's death. Tucker was charged with first-degree homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tucker is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

