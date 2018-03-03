Tottenham warm up for Juve by beating Huddersfield in EPL

(John Walton/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner gestures on the touchline during the match against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday March 3, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Tottenham warmed up for the midweek Champions League tie with Juventus by easing past Huddersfield 2-0 on Saturday to extend its unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who turned 46 on Friday, asked Spurs to give him an English Premier League result worth celebrating and they duly delivered at Wembley Stadium with two goals from Son Heung-min.

Huddersfield remained three points above the bottom three on an afternoon when Collin Quaner and Alex Pritchard were injured.

Pochettino picked his strongest available team in preparation for Juventus' visit on Wednesday in a last-16 second-leg match. The opening game in Italy ended 2-2.

In a clinical 27th-minute move, a pass from Dele Alli freed Son to race clear and he went round goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to finish low just inside the far post.

Huddersfield substitute Tom Ince tested the diving Hugo Lloris early in the second half but Son quickly made it 2-0.

Harry Kane's expert cross into the area was met by Son with a well-timed header that gave Lossl little chance.

Pochettino then took off Son, Mousa Dembele and Alli, suggesting all three can expect to start against Juve.

Kane had a late header disallowed for offside after the impressive Christian Eriksen found him with a corner.

Referee Mike Jones picked up an injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Kevin Friend. Jones' mobility was limited as he sat on a chair on the sidelines, from where he took up the duties of fourth official.

