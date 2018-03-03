Southampton stays above EPL drop zone, Stoke still there - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southampton stays above EPL drop zone, Stoke still there

(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Stoke City's Kostas Stafylidis, left, and Southampton's Josh Sims in action during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Adam Davy/PA via AP). Stoke City's Kostas Stafylidis, left, and Southampton's Josh Sims in action during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018.
(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Stoke City manager Paul Lambert gestures on the touchline during the match against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Adam Davy/PA via AP). Stoke City manager Paul Lambert gestures on the touchline during the match against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018.
(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino, right, appeals to an official during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Stoke City, at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Adam Davy/PA via AP). Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino, right, appeals to an official during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Stoke City, at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday March 3, 2018.

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) - Southampton still hasn't won at home in more than three months after a goal-less draw with Stoke in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton dominated the second half but Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland keep out efforts from Josh Sims, Cedric Soares, and Nathan Redmond. Substitute Sofiane Boufal squandered an excellent opportunity to earn the three points, when he headed wide from close range while unmarked.

It is eight league games - dating to Nov. 26 - since Southampton tasted success at St. Mary's Stadium. It remains a point above the bottom three in the standings after being booed off at the end of both halves.

Stoke, in the drop zone, could have snatched this one as Badou Ndiaye and Maxim Choupo-Moting threatened to score breakaway goals.

