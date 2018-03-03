Watford's Deeney piles on agony for bottom club West Brom - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watford's Deeney piles on agony for bottom club West Brom

(Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Watford's Andre Carrillo, left, attempts a shot against West Bromwich Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Watford's Andre Carrillo, left, attempts a shot against West Bromwich Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, England, Saturday March 3, 2018.
(Mark Kerton/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon, left, and Watford's Andre Carrillo in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon, left, and Watford's Andre Carrillo in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, England, Saturday March 3, 2018.

WATFORD, England (AP) - A second-half goal by captain Troy Deeney steered Watford over West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday, the bottom club's fifth consecutive English Premier League defeat.

Visiting West Brom created most of the chances at Vicarage Road and Deeney scored against the run of play with 13 minutes remaining to heap further pressure on manager Alan Pardew. West Brom is eight points from safety with nine matches left.

Some Watford supporters helped clear the snowy remnants of Storm Emma from the pitch to ensure the fixture beat the big freeze that has gripped England this week.

West Brom had the better of an uneventful first 45 minutes, with Grzegorz Krychowiak's early shot seemingly destined for the back of the net but for a fine block from Adrian Mariappa. Salomon Rondon also headed narrowly over while Chris Brunt's left-footed effort rippled the roof of the goal.

West Brom was on the attack again after the interval as Rondon spurned two good chances in as many minutes and Jonny Evans hit the woodwork.

Watford's Stefano Okaka was denied by a goal-line clearance from Kieran Gibbs before Deeney achieved the breakthrough when he pounced on a pass from substitute Will Hughes and finished emphatically.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-03-04 01:51:09 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • 'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

    'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:59 AM EST2018-03-03 14:59:35 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-03-04 01:50:30 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...
    A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.More >>
    A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.More >>

  • Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-03 09:09:25 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-04 01:30:56 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly