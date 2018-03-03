Soup opera: Cavs' Smith mum on kind of soup thrown at coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Soup opera: Cavs' Smith mum on kind of soup thrown at coach

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - J.R. Smith's soup choice remains unknown, and so do the ingredients that steamed him so much he threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

Smith was suspended one game by the Cavaliers, and Saturday the temperamental guard addressed the latest drama in what has been a tumultuous season for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

Asked what he could share about the soup spat, Smith was as cold as gazpacho.

"Nothing," he said.

And as for the kind of soup he flung?

"Honestly," he said Saturday following the team's shootaround. "I don't even remember."

Smith, who is expected to start on Saturday after serving his one-game ban Thursday against Philadelphia, refused to say if he agreed with the discipline. He said he spoke with his teammates about what happened but not with Jones, a former NBA player who has been on Tyronn Lue's staff for two seasons.

"It's not really my call," the 31-year-old said on the merits of his punishment. "More than anything, I talked to my teammates about it, everybody seemed cool. We moved on from it as a team, so whether it warranted a suspension or not, that's not my job. I'm just here to play basketball."

Because of Smith's volatile reputation and shoot-first-ask-questions later playing style, his soup-throwing tantrum led to a social-media storm Friday as Twitter filled with posts about him and his possible soup choice.

Smith was amused - to a point.

"Some of them were actually pretty funny," he said. "I understand that everything I do is going to have a meme or whatever behind it. That's just part of the day and age we live in. If this was 15 years ago, nobody would have even knew. It's just part of the game."

Smith's had a challenging season on the floor - his 8.3 point average is his lowest since 2005 and he's making only 39 percent his shots - and his blowup at Jones could be the result of pent-up frustration.

Smith, though, dodged a question about whether it was spur of the moment or something that had been building.

"I have an idea of what I want to say, but I'm not going to say it," he said." So I'm going to leave that as it is."

Smith has been a key contributor to Cleveland reaching the NBA Finals the past three seasons. With All-Star Kevin Love sidelined with a broken hand, the Cavs need a dependable second scoring option behind LeBron James. Smith can fill that role - when his shot is falling and when he's behaving.

James believes Smith will come around.

"'He knows how important he is to our ball club, both offensively and defensively since he got here," James said. "We know it's been a challenging year for him, but we expect for him to be there when we need him."

James is close with both Smith and Jones, but he refused to get dragged into their food feud.

"Ain't got nothing to do with me," he said. "Momma told me a long time ago to mind your business. Stay out of grown folks business. That ain't got nothing to do with me. That's what I did."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-03-04 01:42:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-03 09:09:25 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-04 01:30:56 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>

  • Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 AM EST2018-03-03 12:29:29 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-04 01:30:52 GMT
    (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly