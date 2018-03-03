Dog dies in Richmond house fire

Richmond fire crews battled two house fires early Saturday morning, including one where a dog has died.

One of the fires happened in the 2700 block of Seminary Avenue, in the city's Ginter Park neighborhood, around 2:02 a.m. on Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke at a two-story wood home that had been converted into two apartments.

The dog was found dead inside of the home, but no one else was injured. The American Red Cross is helping three people that were displaced by the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical in nature. Fire crews say the wind did not help the situation.

The other fire happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Barton Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire at a two-story wood home that had also been converted into two apartments.

The house was vacant because it was under renovation, fire officials said.

Investigators have not determined the cause, but they think it may be electrical.

