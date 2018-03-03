227-year-old tree knocked down at Washington's estate

High winds left damage across Virginia on Friday, including at Mount Vernon.

While George Washington's home was sealed up and protected from the severe winds, the plantation lost a Canadian hemlock that was planted in 1791.

The tree arrived in a half whiskey barrel from New York, which was a gift from then-Gov. DeWitt Clinton, according to the Director of Horticulture.

Washington planted the tree outside of the upper garden gate at Mount Vernon.

Plus, winds also knocked down a Virginia cedar that stood watch over Washington’s tomb for many years.

