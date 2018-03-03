227-year-old tree knocked down at Washington's estate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

227-year-old tree knocked down at Washington's estate

MOUNT VERNON, VA (WWBT) -

High winds left damage across Virginia on Friday, including at Mount Vernon.

While George Washington's home was sealed up and protected from the severe winds, the plantation lost a Canadian hemlock that was planted in 1791.

The tree arrived in a half whiskey barrel from New York, which was a gift from then-Gov. DeWitt Clinton, according to the Director of Horticulture.

Washington planted the tree outside of the upper garden gate at Mount Vernon.

Plus, winds also knocked down a Virginia cedar that stood watch over Washington’s tomb for many years.

