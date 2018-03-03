Man arrested in connection with several thefts

A man was arrested in Chesterfield on Friday in connection with several thefts.

Police say Steve Barton was involved in stealing several items from cars in the Woodland Pond neighborhood between 2017 and 2018.

He was charged with two counts of larceny of a firearm, grand larceny, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12