Neymar undergoes successful surgery on injured right foot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Neymar undergoes successful surgery on injured right foot

(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Brazil soccer star Neymar, right, and his doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, left, arrive to the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, March 2, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could... (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Brazil soccer star Neymar, right, and his doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, left, arrive to the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, March 2, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could...
(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Brazil soccer star Neymar arrives at the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, March 2, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate ... (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Brazil soccer star Neymar arrives at the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, March 2, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate ...
(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Supporters wear soccer star Neymar face masks as they pose for a photo at the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be o... (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio). Supporters wear soccer star Neymar face masks as they pose for a photo at the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be o...

SAO PAULO (AP) - Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his injured right foot, the Brazilian soccer confederation said Saturday.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward was injured Feb. 25 in a French league game against Marseille.

Neymar was signed by PSG for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million) from Barcelona last year. The operation was to repair a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Confederation spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues said the surgery took place Saturday at the Mater Dei Hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

Earlier this week, Brazil's national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, said Neymar's absence could last up to three months.

The World Cup starts on June 14 in Russia. Brazil is scheduled to play its first match against Switzerland on June 17.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-03-04 01:42:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-03 09:09:25 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-04 01:30:56 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>

  • Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Swiss to vote on mandatory public TV fee as Europe watches

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 AM EST2018-03-03 12:29:29 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-04 01:30:52 GMT
    (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly