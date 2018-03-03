Pedestrian struck by car in Chesterfield

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Chesterfield. (Source: RNN)

Chesterfield police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Hull Street Road near Brad McNeer Parkway. Several lanes were closed.

The extent of the person's injuries is unclear, and there is no word if the driver is facing any charges.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12