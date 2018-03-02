Oklahoma massive tackle historically bad at combine - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Oklahoma massive tackle historically bad at combine

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis.

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The only thing that's gone well for Oklahoma's massive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this week is a vote of confidence from his Heisman Trophy-winning teammate.

"When are you ever going to watch Orlando Brown run 40 yards down the field?" quarterback Baker Mayfield asked Friday. "You can watch last year's tape and see he allowed zero sacks. I'd say that's pretty important for a left tackle."

It sure is.

But measures matter, too, and Brown's wretched week will undoubtedly stick in the minds of scouts, coaches and general managers leading up to the draft next month.

The nearly 6-foot-8, 345-pound left tackle managed just 14 reps on the 225-pound bench press Thursday, the lowest total of any lineman who has lifted at the combine this week.

That's tied for third-worst among offensive tackles since 2000, according to Pro Football Reference.

Things only got worse Friday for the son of former Browns and Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown .

He lumbered through the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds. Even by big O-linemen standards, that's sloth-like slow .

It's the fifth-slowest time by any player at the combine in the last 16 years, and none of the four who were slower were drafted or started a single game in the pros.

"I've been fat my whole life," Brown said earlier this week. "I wish I was fast."

Brown was projected to get drafted in the first couple of rounds, but his bad week in Indy could prove very costly.

His vertical jump was just 19 1/2 inches - nobody has ever gotten drafted with such a bad vertical jump - and his 6-foot-10 broad jump was off-the-charts bad, as well.

Historically, offensive tackles post a tad more than 25 reps in the bench press, run the 40-yard dash in 5.24 seconds and average 28.4 inches in the vertical jump and more than 8 1/2 feet in the broad jump.

He has another chance to impress at his pro day in a couple of weeks.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Swiss vote on public TV fees watched elsewhere in Europe

    Swiss vote on public TV fees watched elsewhere in Europe

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 AM EST2018-03-03 12:29:29 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-03-03 13:22:01 GMT
    (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo a man passes by a sign asking to vote in the "No Billag" initiative in Fribourg, Switzerland. Swiss voters can decide in a referendum on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to stop the mandatory...
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>
    Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.More >>

  • Next up at the Kennedy Center? A new focus on hip-hop

    Next up at the Kennedy Center? A new focus on hip-hop

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-03-03 05:59:17 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:09 AM EST2018-03-03 13:09:39 GMT
    (Jati Lindsay/Kennedy Center via AP). This Oct. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Kennedy Center, shows Q-Tip performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Long considered a bastion of upper-class white elitism, the Kennedy Center is making an overt pla...(Jati Lindsay/Kennedy Center via AP). This Oct. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Kennedy Center, shows Q-Tip performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Long considered a bastion of upper-class white elitism, the Kennedy Center is making an overt pla...
    The Kennedy Center is making a major play to embrace hip-hop music and culture.More >>
    The Kennedy Center is making a major play to embrace hip-hop music and culture.More >>

  • Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-03 09:09:25 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:40 AM EST2018-03-03 12:40:19 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean restaurant on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    Emma Stone, Viola Davis help fete female Oscar nominees.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly